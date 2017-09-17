Play

Margot is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Margot will get the afternoon off following eight consecutive starts. The 22-year-old, who is hitting just .245 in September and has yet to connect on a home run this month, will give way to Matt Szczur in center field.

