Padres' Manuel Margot: Not in Sunday's lineup
Margot is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Margot will get the afternoon off following eight consecutive starts. The 22-year-old, who is hitting just .245 in September and has yet to connect on a home run this month, will give way to Matt Szczur in center field.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Avoids injury scare•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Sits for second game of doubleheader•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Crushes three-run homer Tuesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Moves to bench Sunday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Collects three hits in win over Cardinals•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...