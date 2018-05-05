Padres' Manuel Margot: Not starting Saturday
Margot is out of the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers.
Margot has struggled at the plate so far this season, hitting a meager .176/.220/.282 through 21 games. He can blame a .209 BABIP for some of those struggles, though there have also been changes to his contact profile. His line drive rate has fallen from 23.2 percent to 17.6 percent, while his groundball rate has spiked from 40.5 percent to 48.5 percent. He's also seen a jump in his infield flyball rate, up from 9.4 percent to 17.4 percent. On the plus side, though, his hard-hit rate has jumped from 25.4 percent to 32.4 percent, so there are reasons to believe he'll turn things around. Travis Jankowski will start in center field Saturday.
