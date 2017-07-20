Padres' Manuel Margot: Officially heads out on paternity leave
Margot was placed on the paternity list Thursday.
As anticipated, Margot will leave the team to attend to the birth of his child. He will be eligible to return sometime in the next three days. To fill the hole on the active roster, Hunter Renfroe was activated from the disabled list.
