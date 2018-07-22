Margot (wrist) is out of the lineup for the second game of the Padres' doubleheader Sunday with the Phillies.

Manager Andy Green indicated prior to the Padres' 10-2 win in Game 1 that Margot could be available for the nightcap, but the team will err on the side of caution and keep the outfielder on the bench for both ends of the twin bill. With Margot on the bench, Travis Jankowski will shift over to center field for Game 2 while Franmil Reyes enters the starting nine in right field.