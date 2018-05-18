Padres' Manuel Margot: On bench Friday
Margot is not in the lineup Friday against the Pirates.
Margot has had a disappointing season at the plate so far this year, hitting just .195/.242/.301 in 33 games. Travis Jankowski will start in center field in his absence.
More News
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...