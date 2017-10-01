Padres' Manuel Margot: Out of lineup Sunday
Margot is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
After four straight starts -- in which he went 1-for-17 at the plate -- Margot will find himself on the bench in favor of Travis Jankowski in center field. The 23-year-old will finish the year with a 92 wRC+ over 529 plate appearances.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Gets breather Monday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Reaches base three times•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Avoids injury scare•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Sits for second game of doubleheader•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...