Margot is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.

After four straight starts -- in which he went 1-for-17 at the plate -- Margot will find himself on the bench in favor of Travis Jankowski in center field. The 23-year-old will finish the year with a 92 wRC+ over 529 plate appearances.

