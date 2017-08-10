Padres' Manuel Margot: Out of lineup Thursday
Margot is not in Thursday's lineup against the Reds, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.
Margot receives a day off after 16 straight starts, hitting .309/.314/.603 with five home runs and 11 RBI during that span. In his place, Matt Szczur draws the start in center, batting seventh.
