Margot is not in Thursday's lineup against the Reds, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Margot receives a day off after 16 straight starts, hitting .309/.314/.603 with five home runs and 11 RBI during that span. In his place, Matt Szczur draws the start in center, batting seventh.

