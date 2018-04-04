Margot went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

It's the third hitless showing in a row for Margot, who is slashing .100/.217/.100 through five contests as the Padres' leadoff man. While it doesn't appear manager Andy Green is prepared to drop Margot down in the order just yet, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 23-year-old received a day off in the near future. Margot appeared in 20 Cactus League games before the regular season began and could benefit from a break both physically and mentally.