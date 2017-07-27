Margot went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

The extra-base hits were his first since July 2, but that doesn't mean Margot's been slacking at the plate -- the 22-year-old has a .325/.341/.450 slash line in nine games since the All-Star break. He has six homers and 10 steals in 68 games on the season, but with more experience and improved health he should be able to post even more impressive power and speed numbers down the road.