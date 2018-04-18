Margot (ribs) threw on the field and took batting practice Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This is a very good sign for the young center fielder. It seems like his injured ribs are reacting well to all the increased activity, so returning after the minimum 10 days on the shelf isn't out of the question. Margot's earliest return date is Saturday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories