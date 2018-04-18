Padres' Manuel Margot: Progresses to BP
Margot (ribs) threw on the field and took batting practice Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This is a very good sign for the young center fielder. It seems like his injured ribs are reacting well to all the increased activity, so returning after the minimum 10 days on the shelf isn't out of the question. Margot's earliest return date is Saturday.
