Margot went 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and a run scored Tuesday in the Padres' 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Margot's playing time had been trending downward in September, but he manned center field for the fourth straight game Tuesday with Wil Myers (illness) unavailable. Myers hasn't been shut down for the season following a recent fainting episode, but the 70-87 Padres don't have much incentive to rush him back for the final five games. With that in mind, Margot could continue to draw regular starts and provide some aid to fantasy managers looking for help in the steals category.