Padres' Manuel Margot: Reaches base three times
Margot went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Margot had fresh legs after getting two days of rest following Monday's off day, and he responded with his 15th steal of the season. The 22-year-old has provided modest power and speed contributions while hitting just enough (.268 batting average) to remain fantasy-relevant in his first full season in the majors.
