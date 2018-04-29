Padres' Manuel Margot: Reclaims leadoff role Sunday
Margot will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Mets.
Margot played a major hand in the Padres' 12-2 romp Saturday, going 2-for-5 with a pair of extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs. He hit seventh in that contest, but Margot will move back to the top of the order Sunday after Wil Myers' oblique injury created a need for a new table setter. Myers is expected to be sidelined for around two weeks, giving Margot a decent window to boost his run totals and pick up the pace after a miserable start to the season.
