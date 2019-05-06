Margot is not in the lineup Monday against the Mets.

Margot will take a seat for the fourth time in six games as the Padres once again go with an outfield consisting of Hunter Renfroe, Wil Myers and Franmil Reyes from left to right. The outfielder is slashing .269/.277/.387 with two homers and a stolen base through 32 games (95 plate appearances) this season.