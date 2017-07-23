Padres' Manuel Margot: Returns to leadoff following paternity leave
Margot was activated from the paternity list and will bat leadoff for the Padres on Sunday against the Giants.
Margot missed three games while on the paternity list, but will return just in time to help the Padres seek a series victory. He'll return to his regular role in center field, where he's accumulated 63 starts this season.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Officially heads out on paternity leave•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Expected to hit paternity list Thursday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Day off Sunday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Bats leadoff Friday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Steals 10th base•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Goes yard in victory•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...