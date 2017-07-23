Margot was activated from the paternity list and will bat leadoff for the Padres on Sunday against the Giants.

Margot missed three games while on the paternity list, but will return just in time to help the Padres seek a series victory. He'll return to his regular role in center field, where he's accumulated 63 starts this season.

