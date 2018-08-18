Padres' Manuel Margot: Returns to lineup with bang
Margot went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Arizona.
Margot returned to the lineup after receiving a two-game mental break to help him snap out of a 1-for-18 slump. The 23-responded with his sixth homer of the season, but his .245/.295/.380 slash line is a step backwards from a promising rookie campaign in 2017. Margot may cede occasional starts to Travis Jankowski in center, but he should maintain regular playing time down the stretch.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...