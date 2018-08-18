Margot went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Arizona.

Margot returned to the lineup after receiving a two-game mental break to help him snap out of a 1-for-18 slump. The 23-responded with his sixth homer of the season, but his .245/.295/.380 slash line is a step backwards from a promising rookie campaign in 2017. Margot may cede occasional starts to Travis Jankowski in center, but he should maintain regular playing time down the stretch.

