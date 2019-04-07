Margot is starting in center field and batting eighth at St. Louis on Sunday.

Margot was situated on the bench the last three games, though he did go 1-for-3 on Saturday after Franchy Cordero (elbow) was removed from the game. The Padres have utilized a heavy rotation in the outfield thus far which could make it difficult to predict Margot's playing time, assuming Cordero's elbow issue is minor.

