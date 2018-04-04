Padres' Manuel Margot: Rides pine Wednesday
Margot is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.
Margot is hitless in his last 11 at-bats, leading to a poor .100 batting average to start the season. He'll get his first night off Wednesday, allowing Matt Szczur to log a start in center field in his place.
More News
-
Eligibity update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...