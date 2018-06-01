Padres' Manuel Margot: Riding pine Friday
Margot is out of Friday's lineup against the Reds.
He is hitting .211/.302/.289 with zero home runs and two stolen bases over his last 14 games (38 at-bats). Travis Jankowski is starting in center field and leading off. As the Padres continue to get healthy and Margot continues to struggle, his short-term playing time may continue to slip away.
