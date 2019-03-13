Margot was not in Tuesday's lineup against the A's, a lineup which Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune calls "a fair representation of what the Padres figure to roll out in the regular season."

Instead, Margot was leading off for what was essentially the Padres' "B" squad against the Reds (both games were ultimately called due to rain). The order against Oakland had Wil Myers in center field, batting fifth, with Franmil Reyes in right and Hunter Renfroe in left. Margot has been swinging the bat well so far this spring, going 9-for-29 with a homer and a pair of steals, and he's the only true center fielder on the roster, but there is a logjam in the San Diego outfield and it's possible he's on the outside looking in to begin the year.