Padres' Manuel Margot: Settling back near top of order
Margot will start in center field and lead off Wednesday against the Padres.
The lefty-hitting Travis Jankowski typically acts as the Padres' table setter against right-handed pitching, but Margot will get a spin atop the lineup with southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound. Even when Jankowski leads off, Margot has still been serving as the Padres' No. 2 hitter of late, as the latter hasn't dropped form the upper third of the order in his last eight starts. With a .236 average, .298 on-base percentage and 6-for-13 success rate on stolen-base attempts, Margot has still been a disappointment this season, but he's at least turned a corner offensively since the beginning of June. Over his last 26 games, he's slashing .289/.360/.456 with 11 RBI and 10 runs.
