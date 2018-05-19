Padres' Manuel Margot: Sits again Saturday
Margot is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Margot heads to the bench for the second consecutive game, again ceding center field to Travis Jankowski. The 23-year-old has found little in terms of sustained success at the plate this season with a .194/.241/.298 slash line over 124 at-bats.
