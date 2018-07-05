Margot will take a seat for Thursday's matchup against Arizona, Jody Jackson of FOX Sports Arizona reports.

Arizona will face right-hander Shelby Miller, so Travis Jankowski will bat leadoff and man center field in Margot's absence. Margot is scuffling at the plate recently, as he's gone 3-for-25 with two walks and four strikeouts over his last six games.

