Padres' Manuel Margot: Sits out Friday
Margot is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Margot has a hit in each of the past two games, but his batting average still sits at a measly .153 mark. He'll head to the bench for a night off, allowing Franchy Cordero to pick up another start in center field.
