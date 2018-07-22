Margot (wrist) is out of the lineup for the first game of the Padres' doubleheader Sunday with the Phillies.

Though he'll remain on the bench two days after injuring his left wrist in the series opener, Margot received good news Saturday when X-rays came back negative, confirming that he's only dealing with a sprain. Margot was able to take some swings in the batting cage early Sunday and could be available for the second game of the twin bill, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego, but it seems more likely the Padres err on the side of caution and keep him on the bench.