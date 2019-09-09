Padres' Manuel Margot: Situated on bench
Margot isn't starting Monday's game against the Cubs.
Margot will remain on the bench for a fourth straight game, making way for Wil Myers to start another game in center field. Margot has been called on to pinch hit in each of the last three matchups, though he's 0-for-3 over that stretch.
