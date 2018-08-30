Padres' Manuel Margot: Slaps solo homer in win
Margot went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
Margot swatted a solo homer -- his seventh of the season -- off Erasmo Ramirez in the second inning to put the Padres up 3-1, and he drove in another run in the fifth inning with his 24th double of the year. It's been a bit of a disappointing year for the 23-year-old, who has failed to make the leap many were anticipating. Margot is slashing .253./297/.390 with seven homers and 10 stolen bases in 116 games this season after hitting .263/.313/409 with 13 homers and 17 stolen bases in 126 games in 2017.
