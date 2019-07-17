Padres' Manuel Margot: Smacks sixth homer
Margot went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Marlins.
Margot took Elieser Hernandez deep in the seventh inning to record his sixth home run of the season. With Wil Myers poor performance, Margot has received more consistent at-bats of late. He's taken advantage by smacking three home runs and chipping in two stolen bases in July. His recent hot stretch is still masked by a poor .240/.311/.377 line across 226 plate appearances for the season.
