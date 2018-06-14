Margot went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Margot helped his team defensively too, making an incredible diving catch in center field in the eighth inning. The 23-year-old appears to be finally picking things up at the plate after a rough start to the campaign, collecting hits in six consecutive contests. The youngster's turnaround has come at the right time, as both Franchy Cordero (forearm) and Wil Myers (oblique) appear ready to embark on rehab assignments. Margot is not out of hot water quite yet, as the Padres have several other outfielders making strong cases for playing time, but his recent hot streak will at least put pressure on the club to consider keeping him in a semi-regular role even after their injured outfielders return.