Margot hit a pinch-hit solo home run in his only at-bat in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Margot batted for pitcher Michel Baez in the eighth inning and his long ball broke up Dodgers starter Walker Buehler's shutout bid. Margot has struggled at the plate, going just 5-for-25 with a homer, a double and four walks in his last 10 games. For the year, the 24-year-old has seven homers, 21 RBI and 41 runs scored while hitting .248 across 254 at-bats.