Margot drilled a solo home run in his only at-bat and scored an additional run in Thursday's win over the Rockies.

Margot entered the game as a pinch runner in the sixth inning and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch. He later capped the scoring for the Padres with a solo home run in the eighth. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to August, hitting .333 (6-for-18) with three long balls.