Padres' Manuel Margot: Swipes 12th bag Wednesday
Margot went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Wil Myers stole the show with three stolen bases -- including a steal of home -- but Margot got in on the action as well, notching his 12th stolen base of the season. The rookie hasn't been as aggresive on the basepaths as he showed in the minors when he tallied at least 30 steals in three consecutive seasons. However, the 22-year-old has impressed in the power department, smacking 12 home runs in 86 games after never surpassing that total in any of his minor-league campaigns. All things considered, Margot has had a successful debut with the Padres and could develop into quite the fantasy asset as he progresses towards his prime.
