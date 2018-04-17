Margot (ribs) took practice swings Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

This marks the first level of baseball activity that Margot has participated in since landing on the disabled list April 11. At this point, it looks like Margot could be in line to be stay on the DL for a bit after he's eligible to return April 21, but a more definitive timeframe should become available as his workouts intensify.