Padres' Manuel Margot: Takes practice swings
Margot (ribs) took practice swings Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
This marks the first level of baseball activity that Margot has participated in since landing on the disabled list April 11. At this point, it looks like Margot could be in line to be stay on the DL for a bit after he's eligible to return April 21, but a more definitive timeframe should become available as his workouts intensify.
More News
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Expected to resume baseball activities shortly•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Heads to disabled list•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Leaves after being hit by pitch Tuesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Hitting leadoff Tuesday•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Dropped to ninth in order•
-
Padres' Manuel Margot: Hits first home run Thursday•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...