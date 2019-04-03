Margot is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Margot will retreat to the bench for Wednesday's series finale after starting the previous three games, going 2-for-7 with a double and 1:1 BB:K during those appearances. In his absence, the Padres will go with an outfield consisting of Hunter Renfroe, Wil Myers and Franmil Reyes, from left to right.

