Margot is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

Padres manager Andy Green wanted to clear room in the lineup for another lefty bat in second baseman Cory Spangenberg, so Margot will take a seat while Jose Pirela shifts to the outfield. Margot has taken a small step forward with four hits in 10 at-bats over his last three games, but the 23-year-old has still been a major disappointment this season with a .204/.250/.310 slash line.