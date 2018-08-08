Margot went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs and five RBI in Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Margot recorded a two-run single in the third inning, hit a solo home run -- his fifth of the year -- in the fifth, got a sacrifice fly in the sixth and slashed an RBI-triple in the ninth for his fifth three-bagger of the year. This was Margot's third multi-hit performance in his last five games, bringing his slash line to .258/.312/.393 this season. The young outfielder has not been having the year anticipated, but the talent and potential are still there.