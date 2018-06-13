Padres' Manuel Margot: Two-hit game, run scored Tuesday
Margot went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Margot squared up a double -- his 12th of the year -- off reliever Mike Mayers in the seventh, and later came around to score on an RBI groundout. This was Margot's fifth consecutive game with a hit, and he's raised his average to .223 on the season. It's been a rather disappointing year so far for Margot, as he's hit just one home run and has only 16 RBI and 17 runs in 53 games played. The 23-year-old is also 6-for-11 in stolen base attempts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart