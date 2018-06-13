Margot went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Margot squared up a double -- his 12th of the year -- off reliever Mike Mayers in the seventh, and later came around to score on an RBI groundout. This was Margot's fifth consecutive game with a hit, and he's raised his average to .223 on the season. It's been a rather disappointing year so far for Margot, as he's hit just one home run and has only 16 RBI and 17 runs in 53 games played. The 23-year-old is also 6-for-11 in stolen base attempts.