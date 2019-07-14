Margot went 0-for-1 with two runs scored, a stolen base, and four walks in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Braves.

It's a funky stat line for the center fielder, who had only 16 walks on the year entering Saturday's game. Margot also put the Padres ahead in the seventh inning as part of a double steal that saw Fernando Tatis end up on second base while Margot stole home. The 24-year-old is hitting .239/.312/.365 with 12 steals, 32 runs scored and five homers over 83 games this year.