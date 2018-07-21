Margot's wrist X-rays were negative Saturday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

It's certainly good news for the Padres' center fielder, who appears to have suffered nothing worse than a sprain after hurting his wrist Friday against the Phillies. He'll be reevaluated later in the day, at which point it should become clear whether or not he'll play a part in Sunday's doubleheader in Philadelphia.

