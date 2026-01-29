The Padres signed Gonzales to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Gonzales will receive $1.5 million if in the majors, with an additional $1 million available in incentives. The lefty went unsigned while missing the entire 2025 season following flexor tendon surgery, but he should be fully recovered from that operation and enter spring training without major restrictions. Gonzales -- who turns 34 in February -- hasn't pitched in a game setting since Aug. 2024, so he'll surely need some time in the minors. He holds a career 4.16 ERA over 170 appearances (162 starts) at the major-league level.