Melancon (1-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss to the Reds on Thursday.

Melancon entered in the bottom of the ninth inning with a one run lead. The lead quickly evaporated as Kyle Farmer homered to tie the game. Then, four of the next five batters reached safely, ending on a Tyler Stephenson walk-off single. The Reds have been Melancon's kryptonite, with six of his nine earned runs coming against them this season. The 36-year-old has a 2.27 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP in 35.2 innings. He leads all of baseball with 25 saves.