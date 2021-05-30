Melancon was charged with a blown save Saturday as a result of allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk across one inning.

Melancon has now blown two consecutive save opportunities, though it certainly bears mentioning that both chances came in extra innings and that the right-hander has allowed only the inherited runner to score in each instance. There's little reason to think that the Padres have lost any confidence in Melancon given the circumstances of the outings, especially since San Diego has ended up winning both contests. Melancon continues to lead MLB with 17 saves on the season.