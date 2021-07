Melancon (2-2) allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out one in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Nationals on Sunday.

Melancon has now been charged with two losses since July 1, but he's also picked up two saves and a win during that time. The right-hander should still have plenty of job security as the Padres' closer, but he's posted a 5.40 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings across his six appearances since the start of July.