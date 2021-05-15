Melancon shut down a 5-4 win over St. Louis to pick up his 13th save, allowing a home run with one strikeout in the process.
Melancon surrendered a two-out home run to Nolan Arenado that brought the Cardinals to within one run but was able to induce a Yadier Molina groundout to end the game. Melancon's league-leading 1 saves make him one of the best relief options in the game.
More News
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Escapes danger in five-out save•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Remains perfect in save chances•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: League-leading 10th save•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Remains perfect in save chances•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Notches eighth save•
-
Padres' Mark Melancon: Records seventh save•