Melancon shut down a 5-4 win over St. Louis to pick up his 13th save, allowing a home run with one strikeout in the process.

Melancon surrendered a two-out home run to Nolan Arenado that brought the Cardinals to within one run but was able to induce a Yadier Molina groundout to end the game. Melancon's league-leading 1 saves make him one of the best relief options in the game.