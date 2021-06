Melancon earned the save Friday against the Mets after tossing a scoreless inning, allowing two hits and fanning three.

Melancon allowed singles to Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, but he struck out the other three batters he faced -- Kevin Pillar, James McCann and Brandon Drury. The veteran reliever has gone 19-for-21 in save chances this season and owns a sterling 0.68 ERA through 25 appearances.