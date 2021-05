Melancon allowed three hits and two walks in 1.2 scoreless innings for the save in a 5-3 win over Colorado in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Melancon remained perfect in save opportunities, but this was one of the shakier efforts he's produced. It was the first time he's walked multiple batters in an appearance. The 36-year-old right-hander still owns a sparkling 0.54 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 16.2 innings as San Diego's closer.