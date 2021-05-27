Melancon allowed one hit and struck out one across one inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Brewers.

Melancon was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning. With a runner starting on second, he surrendered a leadoff single. However, he went on to retire the next three batters he faced to record his league-leading 17th save of the campaign. Though he doesn't possess the typical velocity and strikeout upside of an elite closer, Melancon has maintained an exceptional 0.81 ERA and has yet to blow a save opportunity this season.