Melancon pitched the ninth, allowing one hit with zero runs or strikeouts, to save Sunday's 5-3 win.

Melancon retired three straight Cardinals after allowing a leadoff Harrison Bader single to secure yet another save. He's been shakier of late, permitting nine baserunners with only a single strikeout over his last five games. A 2.67 FIP hints at his sparkling 0.96 ERA taking a hit soon but he'll remain one of the most reliable closers in the game.