Melancon pitched a scoreless 11th inning, allowing one walk while striking out one to secure the save in the win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Melancon has been automatic in closing games this season notching all eight save opportunities. He has only allowed one earned run this season and it was in his only multi-inning performance. The 36-year-old has a 0.82 ERA and 0.36 WHIP in 11 innings this year. He leads the majors with eight saves.