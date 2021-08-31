Melancon fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit while striking out one to earn the save in the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Melancon entered the ninth inning with a two-run lead. He allowed a one-out double to Nick Ahmed, but retired the other three batters in the inning to finish the game. The veteran reliever has a 1.99 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 38 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. His 35 saves lead all of baseball this season.